WILLIAMSBURG — Strong performances on offense and defense down the stretch led the Whitley County Colonels to a 5-4 win over the South Laurel Cardinals on Monday night, in the 50th District showdown.
With the game tied at 3-3, heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, Whitley County made enough plays at the plate to take a 5-3 lead and hold on for the win. After a wild pitch advanced runners to second and third, Brayden Mahan doubled to left field to score Landon Siler and Andrew Stack for the game-winning runs.
Coach Jeremy Shope said that while he is happy to pick up another district in this season, his team still has a lot of improvement to make between now and the postseason.
“It was a good win for our ball club. We’ve got some young guys coming on. We still have to clean up some things on defense, but at the end of the day, it’s a district win,” said Shope. “We are a third of the way through the season. We have a lot of time to keep getting better. I like the fight in our bunch.”
Colonels pitcher Bryce Anderson came in to close out the game in the seventh inning. With two outs, South Laurel scored a run on an error made on a pop fly and cut the lead to 5-4. Anderson struck out the next batter, recording the final out of the game to give Whitley County the win.
Mahan and Caden Petrey led Whitley County at the plate with two hits, apiece. Anderson, Luke Stanfill, Sam Harp, Matthew Wright, and RJ Osborne all had one hit. Mahan and Harp each drove in two runs, and Osborne drove in another.
Lucas Mullins had two hits to lead the Cardinals. Ayden Smith, Dylan Dixon, and Adam Harville each had one hit. Mullins and Smith each had one run batted in.
