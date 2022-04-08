MYRTLE BEACH, SC — South Laurel’s losing skid hit six games on Friday after finishing its trip to the Cal Ripken Experience with an 0-4 mark after falling to Bethlehem, 14-4.
It was a rough trip for the Cardinals, who will enter district play Monday against with a 5-9 mark. South Laurel started the season with a 4-1 record but is only 1-8 since.
Trey Smith’s squad used a four-run top of the third inning to tie the game against Bethlehem at four apiece but the Banshees scored 10 unanswered runs during the final four inning to wrap-up the win
The Cardinals were outscored 41-9 during their four game stay.
Harrison Byrd led South Laurel with a 2-for-3 effort which included two RBI and one run scored. Ashton Garland was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Landry Collett, Connor Combs, and Will Alsip each finished with a hit apiece.
