HARLAN — The Harlan County Black Bears have been on quite a rollercoaster over the past week, taking on three 50th District opponents over a seven-day period.
The Black Bears did something very few teams, if any, have done on back-to-back Tuesdays with 22-point wins over perennial region powers Corbin and South Laurel. The Bears routed visiting Corbin 78-56 last Tuesday, then repeated that feat a week later with a 71-49 victory over the visiting Cardinals in a game that HCHS controlled after a 13-1 run in the first quarter.
What makes the two wins even stranger Is the fact that the Bears suffered their only loss of the season on Friday in overtime at Williamsburg, a team that wasn’t rated nearly as high as either of its 50th District rivals in this year’s preseason rankings.
Harlan County followed a familiar pattern to success, hitting nine of 16 from beyond the 3-point line. Trent Noah finished with 29 points in becoming the first sophomore to join the school’s 1,000-point club. Maddox Huff and Daniel Carmical added 17 and 14 points, respectively, as the Bears improved to 4-1 on the season.
It was the second loss in two nights for the 5-2 Cardinals, who suffered a 70-52 loss at North Laurel on Monday after opening the season with five straight wins against solid competition, including Scott County and Frederick Douglass.
Eli Gover, a junior guard, was the only Cardinal in double figures with 11 points. South was held to single digits in each of the first two quarters as the Bears built a 13-7 lead after one quarter and a 29-15 advantage at halftime after leading by as many as 20 late in second quarter.
