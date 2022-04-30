LONDON — An early lead powered the South Laurel Cardinals to a 10-3 win over the Southwestern Pulaski Warriors on Friday night at home.
It was the second consecutive win for the Cardinals, who defeated Middlesboro in a 13-2 blowout victory the night before.
South Laurel was able to string together hits throughout the game to bring runs home and also took advantage of the four errors committed by the Warriors. The Cardinals had nine hits and drove in six runs in the win.
Harrison Byrd led South Laurel (12-15) at the plate with a double and two singles. Alex Collett and Landry Collett each singled twice and Cole Harville finished the night with a double. Tyler Curry added a single to round out the hitting.
Curry and Landry Collet each drove in two runs for the Cardinals. Alex Collett and Harville each had one run batted in on the night.
Harville and Landry Collett split time on the mound. Harville pitched five innings and took the win. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs while striking out four batters. Landry Collett came on in relief and allowed two hits and no earned runs.
After falling behind 1-0 to start the game, South Laurel’s offense got off to a hot start to the game. Byrd got them started with a double in the bottom of the first that brought home Ayden Smith to tie the game at 1-1. Smith scored on an error to give South Laurel the 2-1 lead.
Singles from Alex Collett and Landry Collett each drove in runs, moving the score to 4-1, and another error from the Warrior allowed Alex Collett to score to give the Cardinals the 5-1 lead after one.
South Laurel went on to score two more runs in the bottom of the third and three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to give the Cardinals a 10-3 that carried them to the win.
