South Laurel hosted Perry County Central Tuesday evening and came away with a 3-0 shutout victory.
Eli Buckles was the first to find the back of the net for the Cardinals to make the score 1-0 with 15:39 to go in the first half.
Moments later with 9:25 to go in the half, Aaron Kilburn scored on a header to make the score 2-0 in favor of South Laurel.
Then finally with time winding down in the game, Kilburn scored his second goal of the night to make the final score of 3-0 as the Cardinals defeated the Commodores.
The win improves South Laurel to 2-3-1. They will be back in action Thursday at home when they host Oneida Baptist Institute.
