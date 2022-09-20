South Laurel hosted Whitley County on Tuesday and came away with a 3-1 victory.
Daniel Campbell got on the scoreboard first and gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead with 23:44 to go in the first half.
The Colonels would tie things up at 1-1 when Johnny Parra scored a goal with just under 18 minutes left in the half.
Later on in the first, Kevin De La Cruz would help South Laurel reclaim the lead when he scored with 11:48 to go in the first half.
Then finally in the second half, the Cardinals would put the icing on the cake when Liam Zik found the back of the nets. This gave South Laurel a 3-1 lead with 13:49 left in the game, and that would remain the score the rest of the way.
The victory improves South Laurel to 7-6-2. They will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 24, on the road at Letcher County Central.
The Colonels fall to 6-7, and will look to bounce back Thursday, Sept. 22, at home vs. Harlan County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.