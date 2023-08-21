LONDON — Steve King’s South Laurel Cardinal golf team placed ninth overall in Saturday’s South Laurel Invitational.
The Cardinals competed against 19 teams and turned in an impressive effort, finishing with a 356.
“Our team had a good outing, scoring 356,” King said. “Joshua Steele was our best score with an 86. Closely followed by Toby Dotson with an 87 and Keaton Creech with 88. Tyson Gregory had a rough day with a 95 and Colton Cox played in his first varsity tournament and shot a good 112.
“We put this tournament on to raise funds for our team and to allow all our players to compete in at least one big tournament each season,” he added. “We fielded a complete second team with Jeremiah Smith, Cody Smith, Colton Bates, Wilson Hamm and Mas Fullmer.”
“It was the largest field we’ve ever had with 102 players and 20 schools represented,” King said. “Great Crossing won the team title with an impressive 304 total. Their player, Landon Bergman, was the low individual with the only under par score of 70.
“We were blessed with perfect weather,” he added. “I want to thank Mr. Bill Robinson, the owner of London Country Club, for allowing us to have the course for the day. I also want to thank Jared Franklin, PGA Professional, and all his staff for all the work they did. But especially I want to thank my booster parents and our girls team for all their hard work. It couldn’t be done without them.”
