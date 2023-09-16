IRVINE — South Laurel is off to its best start since 2018 after surviving an overtime thriller on the road against Estill County.
The Cardinals were coming off their first loss of the season, and out it behind them quickly.
Both teams battled throughout the contest, but in the end South Laurel did just enough to pull off a 22-16 victory.
The six-point win marked the first time the Cardinals have beaten the Engineers with Estill County winning in 2021 (40-6), and in 2022 (28-15).
“Tremendous win for our program to go on the road and get a win against a really well-coached and good football team,” South Laurel coach Allen Mitchell said. “Our kids are finding ways to win and it’s been different kids in each game and I am just so proud of our kid’s ability to keep fighting. Our staff did a tremendous job with on field adjustments and I am blessed to have so many great guys on our staff.”
South Laurel will look to continue its winning ways on the road Friday in a huge district matchup with Pulaski County (1-4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.