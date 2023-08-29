NICHOLASVILLE — A draw is becoming familiar territory for Brooks Cawood’s South Laurel Cardinals.
For the third time this season, the Cardinals finished in a tie.
This time around, it was against West Jessamine as both teams put up a fight before the game ended at 2-2.
“I was very proud that our boys fought hard tonight against a potent offensive attacking scheme from West Jessamine,” Cawood said. “I can’t praise our team effort enough. Everyone that took the field came on and gave their best effort.
“We had one last opportunity to win the match with 2:31 remaining when Liam Zik broke loose and fired a shot on the far right post,” he added. “The keeper dove, making an excellent save. Ryan Martinez was there and fired the second ball but the keeper made another great save.”
The Colts took an early 1-0 lead 13 minutes into the game before adding another goal during the 26th minute, pushing their lead to 2-0.
The Cardinals bent, but they never broke as Caleb Sturgill scored on a pass from Liam Zik during the 28th minute.
Then a little over a minute later, Zach Rayburn was fouled in the box and Zik converted the penalty kick.
Neither teams scored in the second half, as South Laurel record is now 2-2-3.
The Cardinals will be back in action Saturday on the road against Berea at 11 a.m.
Saturday’s Game
Deuces are wild when it comes to the South Laurel Cardinal soccer team.
They are now 2-2-2 on the season after finishing with a one-all draw against Garrard County on Saturday.
The Cardinals controlled the game throughout until the Lions tied the game at one apiece during the 69th minute.
Neither team managed to find the back of the net the remainder of the game.
“We have made significant improvements from our match versus Whitley,” South Laurel coach Brooks Cawood said. “Our boys did much better holding their shape in the center of the field and that overall gave us better possession to create opportunities.”
South Laurel took a 1-0 lead after Ryan Martinez assisted Zach Rayburn for a goal during the 25th minute and held the one-goal edge until Garrard County scored on a corner kick during the 69th minute.
“Zach played his best game of the season today and was able to create several opportunities today. He came out playing physical and with heart and you could tell he was a man on a mission. Garrard County played us close and tough,” Cawood said. “I was pleased that we played a little more physical than we have been. We’ve got some significant injuries from the Whitley game and we had a couple more today. The good thing is that we have young men that have been willing to step up and give good varsity minutes.”
