MOUNT VERNON — An eight-run first inning by Rockcastle County turned out to be too much of a hole for South Laurel to dig out of.
The Cardinals (4-2) attempted to rally, cutting their deficit to 8-5 in the top of the fifth inning, but the Rockets added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal their 9-5 win.
“They came out and hit the ball well and spread it all around the field,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. “We tried to minimize the inning, and get off the field.
“We made routine plays and continued to hit the ball to give us a chance,” he added. “We just couldn’t get that timely hit when we had guys on second and third.”
The loss snapped South Laurel’s four-game win streak. The Cardinals will attempt to get back to their winning ways Thursday at home with a 5:30 p.m. scheduled start against Barbourville.
Will Alsip took the loss on the mound, allowing seven hits, and eight earned runs in two/thirds of an inning. He managed to strike out a batter. Noah Smith tossed four and one/third of an inning, allowing only two hits, and no runs while striking out two batters. Ashton Garland finished the game on the mound, pitching an inning while allowing two hits, one earned run, and finishing with a strikeout.
Garland led the Cardinals at the plate with two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored. Alsip finished with two hits, and an RBI while Hunter Bundy, and Ayden Smith delivered an RBI, and scored a run apiece.
Stephen Byrd finished with a hit and two runs scored while Jack Vaughn and Waylon Hensley both finished with a hit apiece.
