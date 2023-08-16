LONDON — South Laurel is looking to capture its first season-opening win since 2019 when the Cardinals host a McCreary Central team that returns four seniors from last season’s 3-7 squad.
Coach Allen Mitchell is confident in his team’s readiness and growth, despite wishing for more practice time.
“I would still like about another month to practice but the kids are ready to play,” he admitted. “Our kids are excited to show the benefits of a lot of hard work that has been put in since January.”
Mitchell is pleased with his team’s preparation leading up to week one. He acknowledged that the Cardinals aren’t a finished product yet but believes his players are further along compared to last year.
“We actually have a lot of experience back, even though some are just sophomores so the entire team is more comfortable in our offensive and defensive schemes, so we are playing faster,” he said.
Mitchell expects a tough and hard-nosed McCreary Central team to be ready to go up against South Laurel on Friday.
He recognizes the coaching abilities of Coach (Sam) Marple and anticipates a challenging matchup.
“From early film, they look very aggressive on both sides of the ball and have some really good player at all three levels,” he said. “This will be a tough task for our team and we will have to be locked in to win.”
Coming out strong and performing well in the opening game is crucial for South Laurel, a team that needs to build momentum before heading into one of the toughest districts in Class 5A.
“It is very important, especially for our team, to come out of the gates strong and build confidence,” Mitchell admitted. “We are more experienced but we are still playing a lot of sophomores and they need to see early success. It helps set a positive tone for our players and community.”
The keys to success for South Laurel are minimizing turnovers and excelling in the kicking game, according to Mitchell.
“The first game is usually about turnovers and the kicking game,” he said. “Even though we work really hard on ball security in practice, it is hard to replicate game reps. We also spend a lot of practice time on special teams because breakdowns in that area cause huge momentum swings. Those are two keys to success.
“I am just excited for our kids because we are a hard-working bunch that is focused on the details,” Mitchell added. “We just need to create some positive things early in the season as no matter how much our coaching staff tells them, they can play, and the demonstrated performance on the field will be the only thing that will build our confidence and allow for growth as the season progresses.”
