It was an easy day at the park for the South Laurel Cardinals when they took on the Lynn Camp Wildcats and came away with a 14-1 victory on Monday.
The Cardinals needed just five innings to put Lynn Camp away. They had 14 runs on 12 hits and held the Wildcats to just one hit on the night.
Ashton Garland picked up the win on the mound for South Laurel. He pitched five innings, allowing one hit and striking out 11 batters.
At the plate, the Cardinals were led by Will Alsip and Ayden Smith who each had one double, apiece. There were 11 different players who recorded a hit for South Laurel in the win.
Hunter Bundy finished the night with two singles, while Jimmy Mitchell, Tyler Curry, Austin Byrd, Connor Combs, Cole Harville, Jack Vaughn, Landry Collett, and Garland all singled once.
Smith, Curry, and Vaughn each drove in two runs apiece for South Laurel. Collett, Byrd, Alsip, and Bundy had one run batted in.
The Cardinals opened the night with two runs in the top of the first to take the 2-0 lead. Hits from Collett, Bundy, Smith, and Byrd all led to runs in the top of the second inning, as the Cardinals extended their lead to 6-0 through two.
South Laurel scored two more runs in the top of the third inning, moving their lead to 8-0. Lynn Camp finally got on the board in the bottom of the third when Nick Sanders singled to score Ian Agosto and cut the lead to 8-1. South Laurel went on to score another run in the top of the fourth and three more in the top of the fifth, cruising to the 14-1 victory.
Sanders led Lynn Camp with one single and one run batted in on the night.
With the win, South Laurel improves to 13-17 on the year. Their record against regional opponents moved to 9-8. They will return to action on Tuesday, traveling to take on Middlesboro.
