LONDON — South Laurel’s Eli Gover has turned in a stellar season, often shutting down his opponent’s top offensive player, but on Thursday, he dominated on the offensive end on the floor.
Gover scored 32 points while hitting six 3-pointers to lead the Cardinals over Boyle County, 80-71.
The 80-point output is the most South Laurel has scored this season.
Jeff Davis’ squad received a balanced scoring effort in the win with Parker Payne drilling two 3-pointers while finishing with 18 points. Jordan Mabe added 14 points while Caden Jones, and Ashton Garland scored seven points apiece.
“We shot the ball overall as a team really well. It was good to see Eli to be able to knock some of the shots down early,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “We had a 19-point lead with four minutes to and it dwindled down, and you didn’t like the way close it out.
“We haven’t been shooting the ball well, and tonight we did,” he added. “This was a big challenge. Boyle is a big, strong and young team. Now we will play one of the hottest teams in the region. It’s going to create a big challenge for us.”
The Rebels’ Kason Myers was a thorn in South Laurel’s side for most of the game. He scored 25 points while hitting six 3-pointers.
South Laurel came out red-hot, scoring 22 points in the first quarter while building a seven-point advantage as Gover scored 13 points while Payne added five points.
Gover added eight more points in the second quarter allowing the Cardinals to hold onto a 37-32 lead.
He continued to keep the hot hand in the third quarter, adding 10 more points while Mabe contributed six points, pushing South Laurel’s cushion to 61-47,
Payne’s six points in the fourth quarter combined with Garland and Mabe scoring four a points apiece allowed the Cardinals to cruise to the win.
South Laurel will look to extend its win streak to six games on Saturday with a home matchup at 7:30 p.m. against Harlan.
The two teams opened the season on Nov. 29, 2022 with the Green Dragons coming away with a 71-63 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.