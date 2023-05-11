LONDON — South Laurel coach Trey Smith’s strategy of using five different pitchers to keep Rockcastle County’s bats at bay worked to perfection on Thursday during the Cardinals’ 3-0 win on Senior Night.
Bryson Ray, Waylon Hensley, Ashton Garland, Keaton Creech, and Cole Harville combined to pitch seven innings while allowing only five hits and striking out seven batters.
Ray got the win, tossing two innings while striking out three batters. Harville got the save, tossing an inning while allowing a hit and finishing with a strikeout.
“Tonight was a great team win on Senior Night,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. “My seniors are a great group of leaders. I appreciate all the work they have put in over the last four years. Also, great pitching performance by Bryson Ray, Waylon Hensley, Ashton Garland, Keaton Creech, and Cole Harville to complete the shutout.”
Ayden Smith had a big game at the plate for the Cardinals (19-14), connecting on a home run while finishing with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored.
Hensley had two hits and an RBI while Hunter Bundy, Will Alsip, Vincent Sizemore, and Harville each delivered a hit apiece. Garland scored a run in the win.
