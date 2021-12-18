MOREHEAD — After beginning the week with consecutive double-digit losses, the South Laurel Cardinals responded in a big way on Saturday, defeating Newport Central Catholic with ease, 64-49.
The Cardinals (6-2) never trailed throughout the contest and cruised to the 15-point victory as three players scored in double figures.
Brayden Reed led South Laurel with 16 points while Jordan Mabe and Eli Gover each scored 15 points apiece.
“We were able to get a practice in after all of the games in a short period,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “I was proud of our defensive effort and offensively, we did a better. I was really proud of our effort. We had guys step up off the bench. It was a team effort tonight.”
Led by Gover’s seven points in the first quarter, the Cardinals built a 15-7 advantage. Reed added 10 points in the second quarter while Mabe scored seven points to push South Laurel’s lead to 38-24 at halftime.
Newport Central Catholic cut its deficit to 50-40 entering the fourth quarter after outscoring the Cardinals, 16-12, in the third quarter but Davis’ squad put the finishing touches on their win during the final eight minutes.
Parker Payne scored four of his nine points during the final period, allowing South Laurel to wrap up the 15-point win. The Cardinals will be back in action Tuesday at home at 6:30 p.m. during first round action of the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge.
South Laurel 64, Newport Central Catholic 49
NCC 9 15 16 9 49
South Laurel 15 23 12 14 64
NCC (49) — Mann 4, Butts 6, Jo. Lles 17, Eaglin 2, Runyon 3, Luhn 3, Ja. Lles 14.
South Laurel (64) — Smith 5, Gover 15, Steele 2, Jones 2, Payne 9, Reed 16, Mabe 15.
