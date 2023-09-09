LONDON — South Laurel dug itself a hole that it couldn’t get out of during Saturday’s match with Perry Central.
The Cardinals fell behind 3-0 before putting up a heck of a comeback attempt, but eventually fell, 4-3.
South Laurel’s record dropped to 4-4-3, and the Cardinals will try to snap a two-game losing skid Tuesday on the road against Oneida Baptist.
“It was a very frustrating first half,” South Laurel coach Brooks Cawood said. “We didn’t play with heart and just as frustrating, we did not have any leadership on the field.
“On a positive note for the second half, we had several young players come in, play hard and create opportunities,” he added. “Too little too late though, and we just couldn’t come out on top.”
After falling behind, 3-0, in the first half, the Cardinals received two goals from Liam Zik, and a goal from Waylon Joseph in the second half to get back into the match.
