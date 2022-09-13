South Laurel hosted Corbin on Tuesday and suffered a 4-0 setback to the Redhounds.
Gabe Cima got the scoring started with just under 34 minutes left in the first half to give Corbin an early 1-0 lead.
Then with 19:02 to go in the half, Braydon Van found the back of the net to make the score 2-0 in favor of the Redhounds.
That would be the score heading into halftime of the game.
Late in the contest, Cima would score two more goals to earn a hat trick and lead Corbin to a 4-0 victory.
With the win, the Redhounds improve to 7-5-1. They return to action Sept. 20, when they host Madison Central.
The Cardinals fall to 4-6-2 on the season. They will be back in action Sept. 17, on the road at Hazard.
