LONDON — The effort is there, but the South Laurel Cardinal soccer team just can’t seem to get over the jump.
The Cardinals suffered their fifth straight loss on Saturday with a 3-0 setback to Wayne County.
South Laurel has been outscored 14-7 during the stretch and still hasn’t won dating back to its 3-2 win over Southwestern back on September 5.
“We took another one on the chin today,” South Laurel coach Brooks Cawood said. “We went into the half down 1-0, and I was very positive when we came out in the second half and knocked the ball around really well.
“We were able to create several opportunities,” he added. “Wayne County just capitalized on their chances and we did not.”
Cawood said he is still calling on several freshmen to step up and play against tough, older opponents.
“We’re on a tough losing streak and it’s going to be up to the players to come out and deliver a full 80 minute match,” he said. “Wayne never stopped and our boys got deflated once the second goal went in and gave up a quick third one. We’ve got a tough stretch coming up and really need to dig in and get it together.
"Zach Rayburn played some excellent balls that saw us get good looks, Andrew Burton stepped in and played tough at center mid for us and I was pleased to see us create. We’re building little by little and we just have to keep getting better.”
South Laurel will attempt to put an end to its losing skid Tuesday at home against Somerset. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
