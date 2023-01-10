CORBIN — When Corbin and South Laurel step on the court, you can always expect a battle between the two teams.
Tuesday’s 50th District matchup was no different.
The Cardinals (11-5 overall, 0-1 vs. 50th District opponents) had been shutting teams down with their defensive play, allowing only 50.4 points per contest.
But this time around, it was Tony Pietrowski’s Redhounds who turned in one of their best defensive efforts of the season.
Despite only having his full roster to work with for a little bit over a month due to the Redhound football team’s success, Pietrowski worked his magic again during his team’s 62-53 win over South Laurel.
The nine-point victory snapped the Cardinals’ 12-game win streak over Corbin. Jeff Davis’ squad has now lost two of their last three games with both losses coming against regional opponents.
“Proud of my team,” Pietrowski said. “We had stretches when we played really poorly. We didn’t waiver and kept out grinding. Had a district tournament atmosphere, we need to play in those environments.
“Zander played really well,” he added. “He continues to be a key cog for our team. Proud of Kade. He got an opportunity to step and he did just that. Made some huge shots and plays for us. We have numerous areas we can get better in. Happy with the win, but still plenty of room for growth from our squad.”
The game was close throughout with South Laurel building a 15-5 in the first quarter.
Parker Payne and Jordan Mabe each scored four points apiece while Eli Gover hit a 3-pointer during the period.
Corbin came storming back in the second quarter behind the play of Hayden Llewellyn.
Llewellyn scored 11 of his game-high 20 points during the period while hitting a 3-pointer. Zander Curry added seven points and a 3-pointer while Kade Elam also nailed a 3-pointer, allowing the Redhounds to outscore the Cardinals, 25-11, during the period while taking a 30-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.
South Laurel took a slim 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter after Payne added six points, but Corbin outscored the Cardinals, 23-13, in the final eight minutes.
The Redhounds knocked down 12-of-19 free throw attempts during the period as Elam scored nine of his 16 points during the time frame.
The Cardinals hit 8-of-14 free throw attempts during the fourth quarter while only knocking down two field goals.
Corbin finished the game hitting 25-of-33 from the free-throw line while South Laurel was 13-of-23.
Curry joined Llewellyn and Elam in double figures with 12 points while Eli Pietrowski recorded five points.
Mabe led the Cardinals with 16 points while Payne followed with 12 points. Ashton Garland, Gover, and Josh Steele each scored six points apiece.
Corbin will be back in action Thursday at 7 p.m. while South Laurel will host Williamsburg Friday (game time not listed on KHSAA web site).
Saturday’s game
The song remained the same for the South Laurel Cardinals during Saturday’s Raymond Reed Classic matchup with Bell County — if they hold a team under 50 points, it’s been a guarantee this season, they’re going to win.
South Laurel improved to a perfect 10-0 on Saturday when doing so by handing the Bobcats a 59-44 loss.
The Cardinals (11-4) took charge early, taking a 17-4 lead in the first quarter, behind Jordan Mabe’s five points while Caden Jones, and Parker Payne scored four points apiece.
South Laurel’s lead grew to 28-13 at halftime as Mabe added four more points while Payne nailed a 3-pointer.
Bell County’s Dawson Woolum got the hot-hand in the second half, attempting to keep his team in the game by scoring 15 of his game-high 24 points during the final 16 minutes.
Mabe added seven more points in the third quarter while Ashton Garland scored six points, and Payne added five points allowing the Cardinals’ lead 46-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Mabe led South Laurel with 21 points while Payne added 14 points, and Caden Jones finished with 10 points.
South Laurel will be back in action Tuesday at Corbin with game-time scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Bell County (3-10) will host Knox Central on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s game
Harlan County’s Trent Noah showed why he’s considered one of the best players in the state, scoring nine of his game-high 36 points in the final eight minutes of his team’s 71-63 come from behind victory over South Laurel.
The Black Bears (11-3) trailed, 52-51, entering the fourth quarter before Noah and Maddox Huff took over. Huff hit two 3-pointers and scored eight of his 14 points during the period.
The Cardinals (10-4) saw their seven-game win streak come to an end despite leading for most of the contest.
South Laurel was without the services of head coach Jeff Davis, who missed the game due to “personal reasons”, according Cardinal athletic director Jep Irwin.
Assistant coach Justin Woods took over and had South Laurel leading, 17-15, at the end of the first quarter, and 34-33 at halftime.
The Cardinals received another balanced effort with four players scoring in doubles figures.
Jordan Mabe scored 16 points while Eli Gover hit four 3-pointers, and finished with 14 points. Caden Jones chipped in 12 points while Parker Payne scored all of his points (11) in the second half. Ashton Garland, and Josh Steele both finished with five scoring points apiece.
Both teams will be back in action during Saturday’s Raymond Reed Classic.
South Laurel will face Bell County at 7 p.m. while Harlan County will play St. Henry at 3:30 p.m.
