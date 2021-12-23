LONDON — A late-game rally gave the South Laurel Cardinals the win on Thursday night when they took on the Lincoln County Patriots in the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge at South Laurel.
On Wednesday, the Cardinals got off to a fast start against Cooper, before giving up some plays down the stretch to lose 45-39.
It was quite the opposite for South Laurel on Thursday. The Cardinals scored just 27 points through the first three quarters, before fighting back to score 21 in the fourth to force overtime and eventually take the 56-54 win in double overtime.
A trio of Cardinals powered the South Laurel offense on their way to the win. Parker Payne led the way with a team-high 14 points. Eli Gover added 13 points, while Brayden Reed finished with 10.
Lincoln County entered the game as one of the top teams out of the 12th Region, winning their first eight games of the season before losing to Dixie Heights on Wednesday.
The game looked to be all Lincoln County early on. The Patriots took an 11-7 lead after the first quarter and were up 29-18 at the half. South Laurel continued to struggle on the offensive end in the third quarter, but their defense was able to keep them in the game, as they cut the lead to 36-27 at the end of the third.
With Lincoln County up 38-30 with just 3:37 remaining in the game, South Laurel went on an 18-10 run to close out the game and force the first overtime.
In the first overtime, each team managed to just score two points apiece, with the Patriots battling foul trouble late in the game with three players fouling out. The Cardinals took advantage in the double overtime, taking the 56-54 win in the nailbiter.
With the win, South Laurel is now 8-3 on the year. They will take a break from action until after Christmas and return on December 28 to participate in the Gateway Holiday Classic at Montgomery County, where they will take on Bracken County in their first matchup.
South Laurel 56, Lincoln County 54 2 OT
South Laurel 7 11 9 21 2 6 56
Lincoln County 11 18 7 12 2 4 54
South Laurel (56) — Payne 14, Gover 13, Reed 10, Mabe 7, Rhys England 6, Ayden Smith 2, Ashton Garland 2, Caden Jones 2.
Lincoln County (54) — Colton Ralston 14, Tramane Acorn 10, Jackson Simms 13, Jaxon Smith 7, Clayton Davis 3, Connor Davis 7.
