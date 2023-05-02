BARBOURVILLE — South Laurel ran into a red-hot Knox Central squad on Monday.
The Panthers (10-9) moved a game over .500 after rallying past the Cardinals (14-12) with an 11-4 decision.
The two teams combined to score nine runs in the first two innings before Knox Central put the game away with three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Mike Bright’s squad has now won three in a row, and seven of their last eight games.
Casey Bright led the way for Knox Central, going 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Jacob Osborne connected with a home run, and finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored.
Brady Engle finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Austin Bargo had a hit, and scored once.
Cayden Collins drove in a run and scored along with teammate Steve Partin. Hayden Melton, Jaden Broughton, and Zach Carroll each finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece.
Grant Miller got the win, replacing Partin, who lasted 2/3 of an inning after giving up three unearned runs. Miller pitched 5 2/3 of an inning, allowing five hits, and no earned runs. He struck out three batters. Engle pitched the final 2/3 of an inning.
Jack Vaughn led South Laurel with a hit and an RBI while Ashton Garland finished with a hit and two runs scored.
Ayden Smith had a hit and a run scored while Waylon Hensley had a hit along with Hunter Bundy. Cole Harville and Vincent Sizemore each scored a run apiece.
