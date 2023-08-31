LONDON — The last time the South Laurel football program started the season with three consecutive wins was way back in 2005.
Jep Irwin was in his first coaching stint as the Cardinals’ head coach while South Laurel was coming off a 26-6 victory over Corbin way back on Sept. 2, 2005.
The Cardinals have a chance to accomplish the feat again some 18 years later when winless Russell County pays a visit to Gilliam Field Friday.
“It is a huge deal and going back to last year, we actually have a three-game win streak,” Mitchell said. “It shows that our kids have bought in to our process and have really grown as individuals which has made for a more complete team.
“I think everyone who has been around our program can tell that things have been changing in a positive direction in the last few years,” he added. “While we have not won as many games as we have hoped to, the scoreboard hasn’t always reflected how much improvement that we have made as a program. Fortunately, we are starting to see the fruits of the labor that has went into building the foundation of a successful program for years to come.”
Mitchell said he is excited for his players who have put in a lot of hard work to get the football program to where it is today.
“I am definitely excited for our kids. They can see now that what our coaches have been trying to instill in them does work,” he said. “There still has been many bumps in the road in these first two games and things that we have to get ironed out, but we are by no means a finished product and I look forward to the continued growth from all of our kids.
“Even though we do not have many seniors, I think our guys will be locked in and understand that we are still not in a place where we can overlook anyone,” Mitchell added. “After watching film on Russell County, our coaches will have our guys ready to play as they pose a real challenge, and we will have to play much better than we have played in the first two games to get a win.”
Mitchell said his team will have to have extra preparation put in this week to prepare for the Lakers’ offensive attack.
“Russell County is very big along the offensive and defensive line,” he said. “Their quarterback is a very dangerous runner and keeping him contained will be a top priority. It is also possible that their starter from last year may be back this week who is a very good passer.
“As always in the beginning of the year, special teams will be huge as well as turnovers,” Mitchell added. “Offensively, as the play caller, I have to do a better job of calling the plays that gets the ball in to our playmakers’ hands, and if we can do these things I believe we will have a chance, but it will be a very tough physical game.”
