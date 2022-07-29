LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville cornerback Kei'Trel Clark and offensive guard Caleb Chandler are the only Cardinals who landed on the Preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference team announced Wednesday afternoon.
In 2021 Chandler became only the second U of L offensive lineman to earn first-team All-ACC honors, joining ex-teammate Mekhi Becton, who was a first-team tackle in 2019. Last year Chandler graded out over 85 percent in all 13 games as the Cards averaged 450.2 yards and 31.9 points per game. He is on the watch list for the Outland Trophy given to the best offensive lineman in the country.
Clemson, picked to win the ACC championship, leads all schools with six players on the 27-member team, three each on offense and defense. NC State followed with five selections, including quarterback Devin Leary, who was voted the ACC Preseason Player of the Year. Preseason honors were determined by a vote of 164 media members.
2022 Preseason All-ACC Football Team
(Total votes in parenthesis)
OFFENSE
QB--Devin Leary, NC State (56); RB--Sean Tucker, Syracuse (125), Will Shipley, Clemson (112); WR--Josh Downs, North Carolina (128), A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (111), Zay Flowers, Boston College (104); TE--Will Mallory, Miami (69); AP--Keytaon Thompson, Virginia (70); OT--Jordan McFadden, Clemson (127), Zion Nelson, Miami (82); OG--Caleb Chandler, Louisville (104), Christian Mahogany, Boston College (67); C--Grant Gibson, NC State (90).
DEFENSE
DE--Myles Murphy, Clemson (120), Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt (54); DT--Bryan Bresee, Clemson (116), Calijah Kancey, Pitt (62); LB--Drake Thomas, NC State (92), Trenton Simpson, Clemson (82), Payton Wilson, NC State (60); CB--Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville (70), Josh DeBerry, Boston College (65). S--Jammie Robinson, Flori SPECIAL TEAMS da State (93), Tanner Ingle, NC State (63).
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK--B.T. Potter, Clemson (99); P--Lou Hedley, Miami (101); SP--Josh Downs, North Carolina (57).
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Devin Leary, QB, NC State (40); 2. Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest (30); 3. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (21;
4-t. Bryan Breese, DT, Clemson (14); 4-t. Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia (14); 6-t. Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (12); 6-t. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (12); 8. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (11); 9. Myles Murphy, DT, Clemson (5); 10. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (3); 11. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (2)
SATTERFIELD TWEAKS FALL CAMP
U of L will open fall camp next Wednesday, but it will look slightly different from camps in coach Scott Satterfield's first three season because of his team's experience that features 17 returning starters.
"The most days wee will practice in a row is four and then we will have a day off," Satterfield said during the ACC Kickoff last week. "So as we look at it, we are a little more of a veteran team so we won't have to go as long as we have in the past. We can manage the time and the days off a little better."
The coaches will also make some adjustments in how practices are conducted due to the schedule. U of L will open the season on Sept. 3 at Syracuse and then will play at UCF on Sept. 10 before hosting Florida State on Sept. 16.
"When you look at our schedule, we are going to try and get a lot of tackling and stuff early in camp and then back down to focus more on the mental stuff," Satterfield said. "We want our guys fresh as we head into Syracuse. That will be big, stay fresh for the start of the season."
The Cards had a handful of players sit out spring practice due to injuries -- including Chandler, Clark, linebacker Monty Montgomery, wide receiver Braden Smith and safety Kendrick Duncan -- all are set to go this fall.
"The guys that were out in the spring are all 100 percent healthy now," Satterfield said. "They have been going through training and strength and conditioning. You know you will have a guy get a ding here or there and miss a day or two. But as of now we see that everybody is going to be available and ready to go. We're very healthy."
CARDS LOSE 13th TRANSFER--U of L tight end Christian Pedersen announced on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal, the 13th scholarship player the Cards have lost to the portal this offseason. Pedersen was part of the 2021 class, but did not see any action during his true freshman season and wasn't listed on the preseason two-deep chart released earlier this month.
UofL returns one of the top tight ends in the nation in Marshon Ford, along with Isaac Martin, Duane Martin and Dez Melton.
