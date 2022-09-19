LONDON — South Laurel struck back in the second half Monday to beat crosstown rival North Laurel, 6-4.
The Lady Jaguars got off to a great start as Mikaela Moore scored the first goal within the first two minutes of the match.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Cards to answer though. Gracie Hoskins tied the game up just three minutes later.
Hoskins went on to score another goal with less than 20 minutes left to play in the first half, giving the Lady Cardinals a 2-1 advantage.
The Lady Jaguars’ Makayla Mastin scored two back to back goals to give North Laurel a 3-2 lead before Lauren Crouch scored to give the Lady Jags a 4-2 lead going into halftime.
Something during halftime set a fire under the Lady Cards as Josie Gill scored a clutch goal to bring the score within one point. The next goal would be scored by Ella Rison due to a penalty kick, which would tie the game at 4-4.
Gracie Hoskins’ hard-fought attempt would give South Laurel a 5-4 lead over the Lady Jaguars, which would be followed up by a goal from Belle Dotson to pad the Lady Cards’ lead.
South Laurel would go on to win 6-4.
Lady Cardinal Head Coach Lora Rison said, “I feel like our girls came off a really hard week, and came out a little flat. At halftime we figured out what we needed to change, both offense and defense came out ready to play.
“We know North always brings their best game against us, and tonight was no different,” she added. “Our girls showed grit, and we’re very proud of their tenacity.”
North Laurel Head Coach Jessica Miller said, “We didn’t play to the whistle, and gave up one goal. Once they got that lead on us, we hung our heads. I think we proved we can hang tough and give them a run for their money in the postseason.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.