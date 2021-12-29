The South Laurel Cardinals picked up one of their most impressive wins of the year with a 64-46 win over the Betsy Layne Bobcats in the Gateway Holiday Classic at Montgomery County on Wednesday.
The Cardinals had won four of their last five, entering their game versus Betsy Layne, despite some inconsistencies on the offensive end. On Wednesday, South Laurel had one of their better offensive games of the season.
Coach Jeff Davis called the game one of his team’s best of the season.
“It was one of our most complete games of the year. All the guys played hard. We played physical. We were able to rebound the ball well,” said Davis. “We have guys right now who have played 14 games in December but have only had five practices because they were coming back from injuries. We have not been in sync on offense, but it takes practice time for that. We will get there.”
If their offense hasn’t been up to Davis’s expectations, their defensive play has been some of the best in the entire region as of late. Entering the game, the Cardinals were allowing just 53 points per contest.
Betsy Layne came into Wednesday’s game averaging over 67 points per game, but the South Laurel defense held them to 21 points under that average, giving up just 46 points on the night.
With the win, the Cardinals are now 10-3 on the season and have won five of their last six games. They will take on Owen County and junior star Teagan Moore who is averaging 29 points and 10 rebounds, and will be one of the best players South Laurel has faced this year.
“Owen County has one of the best unknown players in the state. (Moore) is a big kid. He can put the ball on the floor and shoot it. He presents a real mismatch for us,” said Davis. “They have some kids around him who can shoot. It’ll be our third game in three days and another long bus ride. It’s a quick turnaround. We’ll see how we come out and play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.