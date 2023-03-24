LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Louisville's leading scorer El Ellis will enter the 2023 NBA draft but will retain his eligibility for a final season of college basketball, the senior point guard announced on his social media accounts.
Ellis will maintain his eligibility even if he signs with an agent, as long as that agent is approved by the NCAA. However, if he does opt to return to school, it may not necessarily be to U of L because Ellis told 247Sports that he hasn't made a decision on whether to enter the transfer portal.
"I'm still taking my time," he said about the possibility of transferring. "I am just going to focus on the NBA first and if that's not what I want to do then I will make my decision if I will go in the portal or return to Louisville."
Ellis' decision will come after he receives feedback from the NBA as to his draft prospects.
"Really, I know that we had a rough season and it's hard to get drafted if you don't win, but if I get drafted or get a guaranteed two-way then I will stay in the Draft," he told 247. "I have always bet on myself and I know that if I get a guaranteed two-way then I can work my way up, build my resume, kill in the G League for a period of time, if I have to do that, and then work my way up."
The Charlotte, N.C. native averaged 17.7 points per game this past season for the 4-28 Cardinals and was their only double-figure scorer for most of the year until a strong finish by freshman Mike James, with six double figure efforts in six of his last eight games, resulted in a 10.1 ppg average. Ellis also led the team in assists with 4.4 per game and averaged 2.6 rebounds. He shot shooting 41.0 percent from the field, including 31.9 (59-185) from 3-point range.
His scoring average was third in the ACC, behind Wake Forest's Tyree Appleby (18.8 ppg) and NC State's Terquavion Smith (17.9) and he averaged 36 minutes per game, second in the league to Appleby's 37 minutes. But probably due to UofL's poor season, Ellis was overlooked in voting for the three All-ACC teams and had to settle for honorable mention.
"To Coach KP, the staff and also my teammates, thank you for everything," Ellis wrote in his social media post. "This past year meant more to me than you could ever imagine. Card Nation: Thank you for the support you all showed through a tough time. Playing for Louisville these past two years meant more to me than people know. I played every minute of every game like it was my last."
Ellis transferred to Louisville from Tallahassee Community College for the 2021-22 season and wound up playing in 63 games for the Cards, starting 40. He averaged 13.1 points for his career, shooting 40.8 percent overall and 33.7 from behind the arc.
Ellis knows he will have to convince NBA personnel that he can improve his ballhandling after compiling 120 turnovers vs. 140 assists this past season.
"I struggled with turning the ball over but I was in a difficult situation and my usage was very high, higher than it has ever been in my career," he said. "So I want to show them that I can really run a team and be solid so they can trust me with the ball in my hands."
U of L has lost five players to the transfer portal since the end of the season -- guard Fabio Basili, forwards Jae'Lyn Withers and Kamari Lands and centers Sydney Curry and Roosevelt Wheeler.
