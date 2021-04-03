LONDON — Trey Smith’s South Laurel Cardinals evened their record at 2-2 on Friday after picking up a 15-2 win over Barbourville.
South Laurel totaled seven hits in the win and took advantage of six errors on its way to a season-best 15 runs. Harrison Byrd and Dylan Dixon combed to pitch a gem, allowing only one hit, no earned runs while striking out 12 batters.
"I feel like my guys responded really well by competing at the plate and on the mound," Smith said. "Harrison Byrd and Dylan Dixon did a great job throwing strikes and keeping our team engaged defensively. After the first week of the season, you are definitely going to look back and see a lot of things we need to improve on, but the one thing I was the most happy with from my guys is the way they handled themselves mentally all week. Even when we didn't hit it the way we are capable they kept coming back ready to improve. That gets me excited for the rest of the season."
The Cardinals took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning before seeing the Tigers tie the contest at two apiece in the top of the second. South Laurel answered with four runs in the bottom of the second inning and added another run in the third inning to extend its lead to 7-2. Smith’s squad wrapped up the win with an eight-run fourth inning.
Reed Marcum continued his red-hot start, connecting with a home run while finishing with two hits, four RBI, and two runs scored. Wes Wright was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with a triple, three RBI, and three runs scored. Connor Combs adders a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Ashton Garland turned in a one-hit effort while scoring four times, walking twice, and driving in a run. Byrd drove in three runs and finished with a walk and a run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.