LONDON — The South Laurel Cardinals are hitting stride at the right time, and are now one win away from winning the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge Sponsored by Martin’s Peterbilt & City of London Tourism championship.
South Laurel (6-3) turned in another stellar defensive effort while senior Eli Gover continues to impress, scoring a game-high 22 points to lead the Cardinals past Central on Wednesday with a 62-50 victory.
Jeff Davis’ squad has only allowed 45.5 points per game during its season-best four-game win streak.
Gover started the game with three first quarter 3-pointers, and finished with four overall. He scored 14 of his points in the first half while adding eight more in the fourth quarter. He hit all four of his free throws attempts during the game’s final eight minutes.
Jordan Mabe added 13 points in the win while Caden Jones added 12 points, and Parker Payne finished with 10 points. Josh Steele chipped in three points while Ashton Garland finished with two points.
Led by Gover’s nine points in the first quarter, the Cardinals were able to build an 18-11 lead.
Payne scored six points while Gover added five points to allow South Laurel to hold a 33-26 advantage at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets cut their deficit to 43-41 heading into the fourth quarter but were outscored 19-9 in the game’s final eight minutes as the Cardinals secured the win.
Gover scored six points in the fourth quarter while Jones added five points, and Mabe scored four points.
Thursday’s schedule of the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge Sponsored by Martin’s Peterbilt & City of London Tourism is listed below:
Louisville Central vs. Owen County, 11 a.m.
South Laurel vs. Cooper, 12:30 p.m.
Green County vs. Knox Central, 2 p.m.
Lynn Camp vs. Bell County, 3:30 p.m.
