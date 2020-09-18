RICHMOND — The South Laurel Cardinals traveled to Richmond on Thursday to take on the Madison Southern Eagles in what was a hard fought 1-0 loss. It was the second loss for the Cardinals in their past three games, but Joey Marcum’s squad has played perhaps the toughest schedule of any team in the 13th Region so far this season, and has fared well.
Madison Southern was no different. The Eagles were one of the best teams South Laurel has played this season, according to Coach Joey Marcum. And, despite the loss, he said it was perhaps his team’s best performance of the year.
“We may have played the best match we have played so far this season. Madison Southern has a great team. They are very fast and have quick feet,” said Marcum “I’m super proud of the way we played. I really think it was probably the best we have played all year.”
Marcum said that playing a competitive schedule has been a good test for his team so far this year, and allows him, as a coach, to see the areas in which they need to improve.
“We have played a difficult schedule this season. When you play teams up there, you’re playing a lot of kids who play club soccer, so it’s a challenge,” said Marcum. “It has really helped us see where we need to improve and what we do well. It’s been good for us.”
With such a tight match on Thursday, the decisive moment came down to one play, when a penalty on South Laurel resulted in a penalty kick for the Eagles. The Madison Southern player was able to put the ball into the back of the net, to give his team the 1-0 lead and eventually the win.
It was an unfortunate play for the Cardinals, who put together an exceptional game for much of the night. Marcum praised his goalkeeper, Tucker Little, for another outstanding performance.
“Our goalkeeper, Tucker Little, had some saves tonight that I was real surprised he could make,” said Marcum. “He had some really nice saves, against a really good team. He played great.”
Marcum also said he got solid play from his two center backs in Peyton Buckles and Isaiah Rea. The defense, as a whole, played well, but it was the lack of offense that made the difference in the end.
“We had some really good shots tonight. They had some really good shots, too,” Marcum said. “Their goalkeeper made some saves tonight that most teams would not have been able to make.”
With the loss, the Cardinals are now 3-3 on the season. They will return to action on Saturday, hosting Corbin at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.