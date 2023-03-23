LONDON — Waylon Hensley, Tyler Curry, and Ayden Smith combined to limit Barbourville to only two hits during South Laurel’s 10-0 win over the Tigers on Thursday.
Hensley was on top of his game once again on the mound, tossing four innings while allowing only two hits, and finishing with six strikeouts. Curry and Smith pitched an inning apiece of scoreless and hitless ball. Curry struck out a batter while Smith fanned two batters.
The Cardinals (5-2) also used their speed on the base paths as a path to victory. South Laurel totaled eight stolen bases with Ashton Garland leading the way with three. Stephen Byrd finished with two steals while Hunter Bundy, Cole Harville, and Smith each finished with one stolen base apiece.
“I’m super-happy with our pitchers this year,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. “We’ve been consistently throwing strikes. Waylon is only a freshman and he’s done a good job, and has given us some good starts.
“One of our strengths, especially at the bottom lineup is that we can run,” he added. “That’s something we kind of game plan for and use to our advantage, and one thing we’ve talked about this season is being a team that continues to battle. Even though we are a young team, we are also a mature team mentality.”
Smith’s squad scored two runs in the first inning before adding four more runs in the second inning. The Cardinals secured the win by scoring four runs in the final three innings.
Smith led South Laurel at the plate with three hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Jack Vaughn delivered two hits and two RBI. Harville had a hit, two RBI, and a run scored while Garland finished with a hit, an RBI, and three runs scored. Byrd had two runs scored with an RBI while Bundy finished with a hit, and one run scored.
The Cardinals will be back in action Saturday with two games scheduled against Fleming County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.