LONDON — Trey Smith’s South Laurel Cardinals split a pair of games over the weekend, dropping a 5-3 decision to Clay County on Friday before defeating Garrard County, 13-4, at home Saturday.
The win over the Lions improved South Laurel to 12-8.
“I think our guys have been mentally tough,” Smith said after his team rebounded from Friday’s loss to Clay County. “It was a tough loss last night and they kept grinding and we are trying to improve. The character of our guys is really good.
“We hit the ball much better today against Garrard County,” he added. “We need to have everybody clicking together. Cole (Harville) pitched well today. If we are going to compete in big-time games, we know we can’t make five errors like we did today. We’ve got to clean that up and that’s what we are trying to do to become a better team.”
Saturday’s Game
South Laurel 13, Garrard County 4
Cole Harville brought his ‘A’ game to the mound against the Lions, limiting Garrard County to five hits and one earned run while striking out six batters during South Laurel’s 13-4 win.
The Cardinals overcame five errors by delivering 12 hits while taking advantage of eight walks.
South Laurel jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings of play before seeing Garrard County take advantage of some errors to plate three runs in the top of the third inning.
The Cardinals answered with three runs in the fourth inning, a run in the fifth inning, and three more runs in the sixth inning to wrap up the victory.
Weslyn Wright went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and a run scored while Harville went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Ashton Garland had two hits, three runs scored, and one RBI while Hunter Bundy finished with two hits and two runs scored. Harrison Byrd drove in a run and finished with a hit and two runs scored while Ayden Smith and Connor Combs each had a hit.
Friday’s Game
Clay County 5, South Laurel 3
The Cardinals struck first with two runs in the first inning but couldn’t hold on, dropping a 5-3 decision in the road to Clay County.
The Tigers answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning while adding two more runs to take a 5-2 advantage after three innings of play. South Laurel scored a run in the third inning but couldn’t push across any more runs.
The Cardinals were limited to five hits in the loss with Lucas Mullins delivering a two-run hit. Ayden Smith, Reed Marcum, Maison Lewis, and Hunter Bundy also delivered a hit apiece.
Harrison Byrd took the loss on the mound, surrendering six hits and four earned runs while striking out five batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.