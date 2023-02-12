LONDON — Two contrasting styles went head to head during Saturday’s 13th Region heavyweight matchup between Harlan and South Laurel.
The Green Dragons, who were without one of their main players in Jae’dyn Gist, entered as one of the top-scoring teams in the state with a 77.7 scoring average while the Cardinals possess one of the stingiest defenses in the state, allowing only 49.1 points per game.
In the end, South Laurel prevailed, limiting Harlan to its lowest scoring output of the season during the Cardinals’ 57-39 victory.
“They were without Jae'dyn Gist, and he does a lot for them,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “Coach (Derrick) Akal has done a fantastic job with them. It was a battle for all the way through third quarter. We were able to get enough stops to extend the lead a little.
“I think we are getting better,” he added. “We still have some big games this week. It’s good for our guys getting these type of tests. I know some people think we play a cupcake schedule but I think it’s pretty tough.”
It marked the ninth time this season South Laurel (20-7) has limited an opportunity to 40 points or less.
Harlan (23-6) trailed throughout but cut its deficit to 41-36 at the end of the third quarter before the Cardinals pulled away during the final eight minutes
South Laurel held a 19-14 advantage in the first quarter thanks to Parker Payne and Eli Gover each scoring eight points apiece.
The Cardinals’ lead grew to 32-24 at halftime as Gover added five more points while Josh Steele scored four points.
Harlan knocked down three of its seven 3-pointers in the third quarter to cut its deficit to five points at the end of the third quarter before South Laurel’s locked down on the Green Dragons, and limited Harlan to only three points and one field goal during the final eight minutes of the game.
Payne led the Cardinals with 17 points while Gover finished with 15 points. Caden Jones, and Jordan Mabe each scored eight points apiece.
Kyler McLendon led Harlan with a game-high 23 points while Kaleb McLendon finished with 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.