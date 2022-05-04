A late rally from the Harlan County Black Bears was too much for the South Laurel Cardinals to overcome on Tuesday night, when they dropped 3-1 in a close game at home.
The teams both opened with one run apiece in the first inning. With the game tied at 1-1, Harlan County scored another two runs in the top of the sixth inning. South Laurel failed to score in the bottom of the sixth and seven innings, giving the Black Bears the win.
Once again, South Laurel's inconsistency got the best of them. The Cardinals entered Monday night after winning two consecutive games, with a 10-3 win over Southwestern and a 13-2 win over Middlesboro last week. On Monday, they lost to Jackson County in a tough 2-1 nail biter.
The Cardinals’ biggest struggle on Tuesday was converting hits into runs. South Laurel had seven hits on the night, led by Harrison Byrd who had a double and two singles. The Cardinals left 12 runners on base, leading to the loss.
Ayden Smith had a double for the Cardinals, while Ashton Garland, Cole Harville, and Tyler Curry each singled once.
Byrd also turned in a solid performance on the mound for South Laurel. He pitched six innings and allowed just two hits and three earned runs, while striking out 11 batters. Harville came on in relief and pitched one inning, allowing just two hits.
Byrd got things going in the first inning, reaching base on a single. Three consecutive walks brought Byrd home to give the Cardinals their only run of the night.
With the loss, South Laurel dropped to 13-16 on the year. They will take on McCreary Central on Thursday at Wayne County.
Monday’s Game:
It was a tough night for South Laurel on Monday when they took on the Jackson County Generals at home and fell 2-1 in a close game.
Jackson County scored first on Monday, to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. They added another run in the top of the sixth, extending their lead to 2-0. The Cardinals responded with one run in the bottom of the seventh, but could not pull off the comeback, falling in the one-run loss.
South Laurel managed just one hit in the loss, a single from Connor Combs.
Will Alsip turned in an impressive performance on the mound for the Cardinals. Alsip pitched a complete game, seven innings, giving up just five hits and striking out three batters.
After falling behind 2-0, South Laurel gave their best effort and came close to an exciting finish to force extra innings. Alex Collett opened the bottom of the seventh by reaching base on an error and was later brought home on a sacrifice fly by Cole Harville.
Connor Combs reached base on a single and advanced to third on Harville’s fly out. With two outs left in the game. Combs tried to steal home to give the Cardinals the tying run, but was thrown out at home to end the game, as South Laurel lost 2-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.