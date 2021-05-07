LONDON — Early scoring put the South Laurel Cardinals on top in the first inning and that was enough to give them the victory, as they defeated Middlesboro 6-2 Thursday night.
It was the second straight win for Trey Smith’s squad after dropping two games last week. The Cardinals are starting to put things together and show improvement each night they are on the field.
“I really like my team. They are a great group of guys to coach. They keep getting better every day,” said Smith. “Tonight we played a good Middlesboro team and it was a good win for us.”
The Cardinals got off to a strong start to the game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 3-0 lead. They added two runs in the bottom of the third and another in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead 6-0 after four innings played. Middlesboro scored a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, but could not muster enough to get back into the game.
South Laurel got a big night at the plate from Wes Wright, who tallied three of the Cardinals' seven hits for the game. Wright went three-for-four at the plate with a double and one single, with one run driven in. Ayden Smith added a double, while Reed Marcum, Harrison Byrd, and Hunting Bundy each singled once. Smith drove in two runs and Byrd drove in another.
Lucas Mullins picked up the win on the mound for South Laurel. Mullins pitched six innings, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out nine batters.
Smith said that Mullins has gotten better each night he has taken the mound.
“Mullins also really competed on the mound tonight,” said Smith. “I’m proud of how hard he has worked to be a complete pitcher for this team.”
With the win, South Laurel improved to 11-7 on the year. They will take on Southwestern on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.