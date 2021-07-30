In a vote of 147 writers and broadcasters who follow the ACC, UofL was picked to finish sixth in the Atlantic Division in the 2021 season. For those of you counting, that's next-to-last, above only Syracuse. At least the Cards should have plenty of motivation to prove the doubters wrong.
To no one's surprise Clemson was picked as an overwhelming favorite to claim its seventh straight Atlantic Division crown, getting all but one vote, which went to NC State. The Tigers were also chosen as the overall champion with 125 votes, with five other teams receiving votes, led by North Carolina's 16. The Tar Heels are favored in the Coastal Division.
Clemson was 10-2 last year and earned a postseason playoff berth for the sixth consecutive year. While the Tigers have dominated the Atlantic Division, each of the Coastal's seven teams won the division from 2013 through 2019. Due to the pandemic, the ACC played with a non-divisional format in 2020.
Louisville will open its season on Sept. 6 against Ole Miss in Atlanta and will make its ACC debut on Sept. 25 at Florida State.
The ACC all-conference teams will be released Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.