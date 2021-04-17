RICHMOND — South Laurel saw its seven-game win streak come to an end on Saturday after an eight-run second inning propelled Madison Central to a 12-2 run.
The Cardinals (8-3) took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning but the Indians responded with an eight-run second inning. South Laurel cut its deficit to 8-2 in the third inning before Madison Central wrapped the game up with one run in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth inning.
Ashton Garland led South Laurel with a 2-for-2 effort while also scoring a run. Hunter Bundy has a hit and a run scored while Ayden Smith had an RBI.
Alex Collett took the loss on the mound, allowing four hits and eight earned runs during one and one/third of an inning of work while Adam Harville tossed three and one/thirds of an inning while giving up two hits and four runs with nine of those being earned.
