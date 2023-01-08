LONDON — The song remained the same for the South Laurel Cardinals during Saturday’s Raymond Reed Classic matchup with Bell County — if they hold a team under 50 points, it’s been a guarantee this season, they’re going to win.
South Laurel improved to a perfect 10-0 on Saturday when doing so by handing the Bobcats a 59-44 loss.
The Cardinals (11-4) took charge early, taking a 17-4 lead in the first quarter, behind Jordan Mabe’s five points while Caden Jones, and Parker Payne scored four points apiece.
South Laurel’s lead grew to 28-13 at halftime as Mabe added four more points while Payne nailed a 3-pointer.
Bell County’s Dawson Woolum got the hot-hand in the second half, attempting to keep his team in the game by scoring 15 of his game-high 24 points during the final 16 minutes.
Mabe added seven more points in the third quarter while Ashton Garland scored six points, and Payne added five points allowing the Cardinals’ lead 46-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Mabe led South Laurel with 21 points while Payne added 14 points, and Caden Jones finished with 10 points.
South Laurel will be back in action Tuesday at Corbin with game-time scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Bell County (3-10) will host Knox Central on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
