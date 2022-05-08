LONDON — The 2022 CARDSPY Awards were held Friday with the winners of each respective award announced along with the Teammates of the Year award.
Brayden Reed was named Male Athlete of the Year while Lindsay Cox was named Female Athlete of the Year.
Listed below are the winners:
“Superintendent Award for Perseverance” — Rachel Presley
“Breakthrough Performer of the Year Award” – Ayden Smith
“Team of the Year Award” – Girls Soccer
“Teammate of the Year Award”
Archery – Chloe Taylor
Bass Fishing – Hailey Anderson
Cheerleading – Sarah Bailey
Dance Team – Madden Breeding
Girls Cross Country – Hannah Tapscott
Boys Cross Country – Riley Lewis
Girls Golf – Lilly Hoskins
Boys Golf – Brayden Reed
Girls Soccer – Lindsay Cox
Boys Soccer – Jesus Lopez
Football – James Cox
Volleyball – Autumn Bales
Girls Basketball – Emily Cox
Boys Basketball – Jacob Steele
Girls Swim Team – Madison Jones
Boys Swim Team – Brady Trosper
Baseball – Zach Collier
Softball – Jaylyn Lewis
Girls Tennis – Emma Singleton
Boys Tennis – Josh Collins
Girls Track – Ashlyn Davis
Boys Track – Chris Greer
“South Laurel Family Award” – Tim Young
“Triple Threat Award” — Emily Cox, Gracie Turner, Ayden Smith, Ashton Garland, Jeremy Steele, Hunter Bundy, and Joshua Steele
“Female Athlete of the Year Award” – Lindsay Cox
“Male Athlete of the Year Award” – Brayden Reed
“GJ Smith “Play Like a Champion” Award – Ashton Garland
