LONDON — The 2022 CARDSPY Awards were held Friday with the winners of each respective award announced along with the Teammates of the Year award.

Brayden Reed was named Male Athlete of the Year while Lindsay Cox was named Female Athlete of the Year.

Listed below are the winners:

“Superintendent Award for Perseverance”  Rachel Presley

“Breakthrough Performer of the Year Award”  Ayden Smith

“Team of the Year Award” – Girls Soccer

“Teammate of the Year Award”

Archery – Chloe Taylor

Bass Fishing – Hailey Anderson

Cheerleading – Sarah Bailey

Dance Team – Madden Breeding

Girls Cross Country – Hannah Tapscott

Boys Cross Country – Riley Lewis

Girls Golf – Lilly Hoskins

Boys Golf – Brayden Reed

Girls Soccer – Lindsay Cox

Boys Soccer – Jesus Lopez

Football – James Cox

Volleyball – Autumn Bales

Girls Basketball – Emily Cox

Boys Basketball – Jacob Steele

Girls Swim Team – Madison Jones

Boys Swim Team – Brady Trosper

Baseball – Zach Collier

Softball – Jaylyn Lewis

Girls Tennis – Emma Singleton

Boys Tennis – Josh Collins

Girls Track – Ashlyn Davis

Boys Track – Chris Greer

“South Laurel Family Award” – Tim Young

“Triple Threat Award” — Emily Cox, Gracie Turner, Ayden Smith, Ashton Garland, Jeremy Steele, Hunter Bundy, and Joshua Steele

“Female Athlete of the Year Award” – Lindsay Cox

“Male Athlete of the Year Award” – Brayden Reed

“GJ Smith “Play Like a Champion” Award – Ashton Garland

