Photos by Les Dixon

LONDON — The 2021 CARDSPYS Awards were held Saturday with the 2020 winners announced along with the 2021 ‘Teammates of the Year’.

South Laurel graduate (1992-93) Jackie Steele was inducted into the South Laurel High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

2020 Winners:

• Breakthrough Performer of the Year – Bri Howard

• Newcomer of the Year – Lindsay Cox

• Superintendent Award for Perseverance – Jace Bowling

• Ted Cook Community Service Award – South Laurel Dance Team

• Male Team of the Year – South Laurel Boys Soccer

• Female Team of the Year – South Laurel Girls Basketball

• Head Coach of the Year – Chris Souder

• Female Athlete of the Year – Phoebe McCowan

• Male Athlete of the Year – Matt Cromer

• GJ Smith Play Like A Champion Award – Kenzie Jervis

2021 Winners

Teammate of the Year

• Archery – Keegan Jackson

• Bass Fishing – Trent Keltner

• Cheerleading – Chasity Snyder

• Dance Team – Macy Hedrick

• Girls Cross Country – Bailey Pennington

• Boys Cross Country – Will STANKO

• Girls Golf – Sophey Smith

• Boys Golf – Trey Jackson

• Girls Soccer – Gracie Turner

• Boys Soccer – Brady Dalrymple

• Football – Isaiah Williams

• Volleyball – Kristen McKeehan

• Girls Basketball – Lindsay Cox

• Boys Basketball – Caden Jones

• Girls Swim Team – Madison Jones

• Boys Swim Team – Brady Trosper

• Baseball – Jake Allen

• Softball – Chloe Taylor

• Girls Tennis – Allie Mitchell

• Boys Tennis – Isaac Campbell

• Girls Track – Grace Leis

• Boys Track – Will McCowan

• GJ Smith Play Like A Champion Award - Phoebe McCowan

• South Laurel Family Award - Jennifer Gibbs (retiring from the school )

• Manager of the Year Award - JD Daniels

• Hall of Fame - Jackie Steele

