LONDON — The 2021 CARDSPYS Awards were held Saturday with the 2020 winners announced along with the 2021 ‘Teammates of the Year’.
South Laurel graduate (1992-93) Jackie Steele was inducted into the South Laurel High School Athletics Hall of Fame.
2020 Winners:
• Breakthrough Performer of the Year – Bri Howard
• Newcomer of the Year – Lindsay Cox
• Superintendent Award for Perseverance – Jace Bowling
• Ted Cook Community Service Award – South Laurel Dance Team
• Male Team of the Year – South Laurel Boys Soccer
• Female Team of the Year – South Laurel Girls Basketball
• Head Coach of the Year – Chris Souder
• Female Athlete of the Year – Phoebe McCowan
• Male Athlete of the Year – Matt Cromer
• GJ Smith Play Like A Champion Award – Kenzie Jervis
2021 Winners
Teammate of the Year
• Archery – Keegan Jackson
• Bass Fishing – Trent Keltner
• Cheerleading – Chasity Snyder
• Dance Team – Macy Hedrick
• Girls Cross Country – Bailey Pennington
• Boys Cross Country – Will STANKO
• Girls Golf – Sophey Smith
• Boys Golf – Trey Jackson
• Girls Soccer – Gracie Turner
• Boys Soccer – Brady Dalrymple
• Football – Isaiah Williams
• Volleyball – Kristen McKeehan
• Girls Basketball – Lindsay Cox
• Boys Basketball – Caden Jones
• Girls Swim Team – Madison Jones
• Boys Swim Team – Brady Trosper
• Baseball – Jake Allen
• Softball – Chloe Taylor
• Girls Tennis – Allie Mitchell
• Boys Tennis – Isaac Campbell
• Girls Track – Grace Leis
• Boys Track – Will McCowan
• GJ Smith Play Like A Champion Award - Phoebe McCowan
• South Laurel Family Award - Jennifer Gibbs (retiring from the school )
• Manager of the Year Award - JD Daniels
• Hall of Fame - Jackie Steele
