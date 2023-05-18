LONDON — South Laurel High School’s Cardspys took place Friday evening with numerous awards given to the Cardinal and Lady Cardinal student-athletes and coaches.

Seniors Ashton Garland and Emily Cox were named Mr. Cardinal and Miss Lady Cardinal, respectfully.

The 2023 South Laurel Hall of Fame Class Inductees were also announced:

Jessica Hoskins, Softball; Ricky Bowling, Football; Daniel Neal, Baseball; Phoebe McCowan, Track & Field; Austin Hayes, Track & Field; Kelly Day, Boys Basketball; 1999 Football Team; Kaye & Larry Smith, Softball & Volleyball Head Coaches; 2019 Bass Fishing Team; Karli Parker, Soccer.

A list of all of the award winners are listed below:

Female Rookie of the Year

Gracie Hoskins

Boys Rookie of the Year

Joshua Steele

South Laurel Family Award

Joey Marcum

BGO Perseverance Award

Female — Hannah Carnes

Male — Jayden Moss

Most Outstanding Head Coach

Boys — Jeff Davis

Girls — Miranda Jones

Breakthrough Athletes of the Year

Female — Alyssa Siler

Male — Jordan Mabe

Community Volunteer of the Year

Jeff Benge

Outstanding Community Supporter of the Year

L4 Security

Principal’s Leadership Award

Eli Gover

Ted Cook Service Award

South Laurel Dance Team

The G.J. Smith Play Like A Champion Award

Tess Little

Most Outstanding Student-Athlete or Athletes on a Co-Ed Team

Hailey Anderson and Brooklyn Martin

KHSAA Triple-Threat Award

Ashton Garland — Football, Basketball, Baseball

Emily Cox — Golf, Basketball, Track and Field

Hunter Bundy — Football, Basketball, Baseball

Jack Vaughn — Fishing, Swim, Baseball

Alyssa Mounce — Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field

Addison Baker — Volleyball, Dance, Softball

Addison McClure — Volleyball, Dance, Swim

Joshua Steele — Golf, Basketball, Track and Field

Garrison Brown — Football, Basketball, Baseball

Gracie Hoskins — Soccer, Cross Country, Track and Field

Most Outstanding Assistant Coaches for Boys & Girls Teams

Girls’ Team — Shelly Scheithauer

Boys’ Team — Kody Baker

No. 1 Cardinal Crazy

Kyle Durham

Team of the Year

Girls — Cheerleading

Boys — Basketball

Mr. Cardinal

Ashton Garland

Miss Lady Cardinal

Emily Cox

Best Teammate Award

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

WILL STANKO

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

ROSE STANKO

VOLLEYBALL

HANNAH CARNES

BOYS SOCCER

KYLE DURHAM

GIRLS SOCCER

BELLE DOTSON

FOOTBALL

BRAD ELZA

BOYS GOLF

TOBY DOTSON

GIRLS GOLF

SOPHEY SMITH

BOYS BASKETBALL

HUNTER BUNDY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JAMIE BUENAVENTURA

BOYS SWIM

JACK VAUGHN

GIRLS SWIM

MADISON JONES

ARCHERY

BRYSON IVY

FISHING

BRAYDON HODGES

BASEBALL

BRYSON RAY

SOFTBALL

HANNAH CARNES

BOYS TRACK

ANDREW HURLEY

GIRLS TRACK

GRACE LEIS

BOYS TENNIS

ELI BUCKLES

GIRLS TENNIS

MACIE FINLEY

CHEER

VICTORIA BRASHEAR

DANCE

MACY HEDRICK

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you