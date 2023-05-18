LONDON — South Laurel High School’s Cardspys took place Friday evening with numerous awards given to the Cardinal and Lady Cardinal student-athletes and coaches.
Seniors Ashton Garland and Emily Cox were named Mr. Cardinal and Miss Lady Cardinal, respectfully.
The 2023 South Laurel Hall of Fame Class Inductees were also announced:
Jessica Hoskins, Softball; Ricky Bowling, Football; Daniel Neal, Baseball; Phoebe McCowan, Track & Field; Austin Hayes, Track & Field; Kelly Day, Boys Basketball; 1999 Football Team; Kaye & Larry Smith, Softball & Volleyball Head Coaches; 2019 Bass Fishing Team; Karli Parker, Soccer.
A list of all of the award winners are listed below:
Female Rookie of the Year
Gracie Hoskins
Boys Rookie of the Year
Joshua Steele
South Laurel Family Award
Joey Marcum
BGO Perseverance Award
Female — Hannah Carnes
Male — Jayden Moss
Most Outstanding Head Coach
Boys — Jeff Davis
Girls — Miranda Jones
Breakthrough Athletes of the Year
Female — Alyssa Siler
Male — Jordan Mabe
Community Volunteer of the Year
Jeff Benge
Outstanding Community Supporter of the Year
L4 Security
Principal’s Leadership Award
Eli Gover
Ted Cook Service Award
South Laurel Dance Team
The G.J. Smith Play Like A Champion Award
Tess Little
Most Outstanding Student-Athlete or Athletes on a Co-Ed Team
Hailey Anderson and Brooklyn Martin
KHSAA Triple-Threat Award
Ashton Garland — Football, Basketball, Baseball
Emily Cox — Golf, Basketball, Track and Field
Hunter Bundy — Football, Basketball, Baseball
Jack Vaughn — Fishing, Swim, Baseball
Alyssa Mounce — Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field
Addison Baker — Volleyball, Dance, Softball
Addison McClure — Volleyball, Dance, Swim
Joshua Steele — Golf, Basketball, Track and Field
Garrison Brown — Football, Basketball, Baseball
Gracie Hoskins — Soccer, Cross Country, Track and Field
Most Outstanding Assistant Coaches for Boys & Girls Teams
Girls’ Team — Shelly Scheithauer
Boys’ Team — Kody Baker
No. 1 Cardinal Crazy
Kyle Durham
Team of the Year
Girls — Cheerleading
Boys — Basketball
Mr. Cardinal
Ashton Garland
Miss Lady Cardinal
Emily Cox
Best Teammate Award
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
WILL STANKO
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
ROSE STANKO
VOLLEYBALL
HANNAH CARNES
BOYS SOCCER
KYLE DURHAM
GIRLS SOCCER
BELLE DOTSON
FOOTBALL
BRAD ELZA
BOYS GOLF
TOBY DOTSON
GIRLS GOLF
SOPHEY SMITH
BOYS BASKETBALL
HUNTER BUNDY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
JAMIE BUENAVENTURA
BOYS SWIM
JACK VAUGHN
GIRLS SWIM
MADISON JONES
ARCHERY
BRYSON IVY
FISHING
BRAYDON HODGES
BASEBALL
BRYSON RAY
SOFTBALL
HANNAH CARNES
BOYS TRACK
ANDREW HURLEY
GIRLS TRACK
GRACE LEIS
BOYS TENNIS
ELI BUCKLES
GIRLS TENNIS
MACIE FINLEY
CHEER
VICTORIA BRASHEAR
DANCE
MACY HEDRICK
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.