LONDON — Many prognosticators did not have Carly Mink’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals pegged as the team to beat in the 13th Region. Most of the talk was about either Corbin or North Laurel.
The Lady Cardinals flew under the radar for most of the season before putting together an unforgettable run in the 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament, ultimately capturing their first region crown since 2014.
“I am very proud of this group and everything they accomplished,” Mink said. “Winning the region championship for the first time since 2014 is a huge step forward for this program and what we’re trying to accomplish. I was very satisfied with how we showed up every day and put in the work that’s required to be successful.”
Despite seeing South Laurel have some ups and downs after starting the season, 7-2, Mink said her team’s chemistry played a huge role in the Lady Cardinals’ success.
“Our kids just collectively like each other and get along,” she said. “But adversity is the big thing that enabled us to become the team that we were at the end of the year. Softball is a game of ups and downs, but these kids went through so much on and off of the field that allowed them to become even closer as a group.
“We took on a mentality of be better today than yesterday, and stuck with it,” she added. “That allowed us to forget about some of the struggles, and just really focus on what we could control. I was never disappointed in our girls. Everyday we played the game hard and that’s all you can ask for.”
Mink said what her team was able to accomplish this past season is a building block for the future.
“We’ll return a large part of our production from this year, mixed in with an excellent freshman group coming in,” she said. “Amara Horn will be our only senior next year, and I expect her to lead this team just as our group of seniors did this year. We return Addison Baker (Jr.), Bailey Frazier and Audrey Likins (So.), Skye Lawson, Morgan Jackson, Emmie Rice and Kenzie Williams (Fr.) that played in a key role this year.
“Our seniors left the program better than they found it,” Mink added. “They accomplished a lot while they were here ending with a region championship. They have left a foundation where our younger players can pick right up and continue with our recent successes. I can’t thank Aubree (Laster), Hannah (Carnes), and Madison (Worley) enough for what they gave to our program over the years.
