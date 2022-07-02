Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Knox. * WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Gray, Bertha Station, Rossland, Wilton, Arkle, Moore Hill, Lynn Camp, McHargue, Woodbine, North Corbin, Corbin, Indian Creek, Garrich, Dorthae, Bentley Station, Emmanuel, Lowell, Barton, Knoxfork, Faber and Baileys Switch. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&