LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky will need to win three straight games to capture the Southeastern Conference Tournament title. That’s a small feat compared to what the women’s basketball team accomplished in Nashville.
Kentucky's women won four straight games, capped by a stunning 64-62 win over top-ranked South Carolina for the program’s second SEC tournament title and first since 1982. The men’s team, a No. 3 seed in the conference tournament that begins Wednesday in Tampa, was inspired by coach Kyra Elzy’s squad and will seek the same feat starting Friday night.
“It shows that all Kentucky sports have the same mindset,” freshman guard TyTy Washington said. “We’re going to battle until the clock says triple zero at the end. We’re not going to give up no matter who we play against. We’re going to go out, play hard and fight. That’s exactly what the women did and came out with a big win.
“We just know seeing them do it, we know we can do it as well. It adds more fuel to the fire for us. They won it and we want to go out and win it as well.”
Washington wasn’t surprised when Dre’Una Edwards knocked down a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining that propelled the Wildcats past the Gamecocks.
“I started screaming,” he recalled. “I was watching it in my game chair, I was like ‘Shoot it! Shoot it!' and she made it. Dre and Jazmine (Massengill) were actually the first two on the women’s team that I met and ever since then, we stayed connected. We always checked in on each other and stuff like that. Seeing her hit that shot was amazing.”
Sahvir Wheeler agreed with Washington and said the feat was “amazing” considering the circumstances.
“They had to deal with adversity, missing players and they were dealing with injuries,” he said. “For them to be able to come together as one and go on and get the win that they had is amazing. Their confidence is sky-high. … that feels good knowing that your women’s team did it and they’ve dealt with adversity.
“We’ve dealt with some (adversity) as well throughout the year. For them to do it gives us an extra boost, like ‘hey, we can go out and do this as well.’”
“It’s a great example for us,” Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe added.
Three of the top four men's teams in the league — Kentucky, Tennessee, and Auburn — were undefeated in league play at home during the regular season. A possible route to the finals could include a third game against Alabama in the quarterfinals and Tennessee in the semifinals should the Cats advance.
“You take it one game at a time,” Wheeler said. “We’re trying to win it obviously, but we’re also trying to make sure we do what we’re doing to get ready for the NCAA Tournament — playing for seeding and making sure we can be the highest seed that we can be and making sure we continue getting better as a team … I’m super excited to get down there and compete for an SEC Tournament championship.”
Tshiebwe is equally excited, but also knows it will be a challenge, considering the stakes will be high.
“It’s not going to be easy,” he said. “We have to go fight and have fun. … Nothing is guaranteed, we just need to fight for everything.”
Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytodaycom and via Twitter at keithtaylor21.
