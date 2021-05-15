Chris Edward's North Laurel Middle School Lady Jaguars fastpitch team won the 13th Region Middle School Fastpitch Conference Tournament championship by defeating Corbin, 2-1.
featured popular
CHAMPIONS: North Laurel beats Corbin, 2-1, to capture 13th Region Middle School Fastpitch Conference Tournament title
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Susie Bainbridge age 57 of London passed April 26 at her residence. Visitation Friday 11am until funeral time at 1pm at Marvin E. Owens Home for Funerals.
Houston Franklin Caudill, 60, died Friday, April 23, 2021, in Lexington. The husband of Vanessa (Root) Caudill. Funeral 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial at Locust Grove Cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug investigation leads to 5 arrested, about $41,000 seized
- Teen missing for nearly year returned home
- Arrests, April 29-May 5, 2021
- Organization creates scholarship in honor of London woman who died in car crash
- DREAM COME TRUE: North Laurel's Trey Clark set to join University of Louisville's women's basketball program as a manager
- ZZ Top coming to Corbin Arena in July
- PANIC AT THE PUMP: Despite frenzy for gas, Tri-County not running on empty
- Construction ongoing at JRD Systems, will bring 250 jobs
- London Women's Care expands to new building
- Arrests, April 22-28, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.