CORBIN — After a big win against Whitley County on Tuesday, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals dropped a close match against the Cumberland Homeschool Athletics Team (CHAT) on Thursday.
CHAT has played against the best volleyball teams in the 13th Region this year and has fared well. Although they aren’t able to compete in the postseason against these teams, they have proved they belong on the court with them.
With South Laurel being one of the top teams in the region, CHAT coach Chad Greer said the win was huge for his team, who is now 14-2 on the season.
“Tonight was huge for us. South is a top-tier team and for us to win in straight sets is a testament to the work these girls put in,” said Greer. “I honestly thought this would be a dog fight like the first Whitley game was. Our girls had a big crowd behind them and they were fired up.”
CHAT came out on fire and put the Lady Cardinals back on their heels in the first set, winning 25-8. Greer said he thought his team took South Laurel by surprise with a strong start. The second and third sets were much closer, but CHAT won 25-21 in each of them to take the 3-0 win.
“South was mostly in shock and we tried to keep the pressure up. In the second set, South settled down and got a bit of a lead,” said Greer. “Our girls fought hard for that set. The third set was back and forth for a while and we ended up getting a run towards the end to finish the game.”
The win gave CHAT their 14th of the season. Greer complimented the Lady Cardinals and how well the players and Coach Jamie Clark are doing with the program.
“Coach Clark has a good team and a great staff,” said Greer. “They’re going to be in the region hunt. This was a great game right before our nationals next week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.