LONDON — North Laurel wasted little time capturing its first district win of the season.
The Jaguars scored 40 points during the first quarter, and never looked back during their 84-23 rout of 49th District foe Red Bird.
Clay Sizemore scored 22 of his game-high 31 points in the first eight minutes while draining six of his school-record nine 3-pointers during the same time span.
North Laurel built a 40-6 lead in the first quarter while outscoring the Cardinals, 29-10, in the second frame to build a 69-16 halftime lead.
Coach Nate Valentine cleared the bench in the second half as the Jaguars outscored Red Bird, 15-7, during the final 16 minutes.
Jacob Jones turned in an 11-point scoring effort for North Laurel while Ryan Davidson followed with eight points and Reed Sheppard scored seven points.
Things will get tougher for the Jaguars on Friday with North Laurel hosting Greenwood at 7:30 p.m. during the Legacy Nissan Classic
Valentine’s squad will be back in action again Saturday during the Legacy Nissan Classic and host Barren County at 8 p.m.
North Laurel 84, Red Bird 23
Red Bird 6 10 2 5 23
North Laurel 40 29 9 6 84
Red Bird (23) — Onosumba 12, Iiunga 5, Gray 2, Ngulungo 4.
North Laurel (84) — Sheppard 7, Sizemore 31, Brock 5, Davidson 8, Harris 2, Dotson 6, Elza 4, Jervis 4, Walker 2, Nicely 2, Caudill 2, Jones 11.
