LONDON — North Laurel delivered a clean sweep in tennis action against crosstown rival South Laurel on Monday.
The Lady Jaguars cruised to an easy 8-1 victory in match play while the Jaguars picked up a 7-2 win.
“I’m happy with the girls' performance today,” North Laurel coach Bob Smith said. “We stayed focused on an important match and played pretty well over the entire lineup.
“South is young like us, but we do have a little more experience overall,” Smith said about his boys’ team. “They have some young talent and are only going to get better, but I was pleased with our boys in taking care of business.”
Girls
North Laurel 8, South Laurel 1
Singles
No. 1 - Jaron Gray (NL) def. Allie Mitchell (SL) 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 - Eva Clark (NL) def. Kenna Kemper (SL) 8-3
No. 3 - Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Kelsea Wilson (SL) 8-2
No. 4 - Lorin Sasser (NL) def. Macie Finley (SL) 8-2
No. 5 - Graycie Chadwell (NL) def. Cierra Durham (SL) 8-3
No. 6 - Molly Hamm (NL) def. Tinnley Bowling (SL) 8-1
Doubles
No. 1 - Clark/McCreary (NL) def. Kemper/Wilson (SL) 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 - Finley/Cassie Miles (SL) def. Hamm/Charlotte Griffin (NL) 8-6
No. 3 - Meg Brock/Kelsi Howard (NL) def. Shelby Johnson/Bella Mills (SL) 8-1
Extra Matches
Hayley Collins (NL) def. Carletta Cathers (SL) 6-0
Bree Edwards/Heidi Seeley (NL) def. Ryan Allen/Brooklyn Clontz (SL) 6-2
Rilyn Gray/Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Chastity Snyder/Brandi Clontz (SL) 6-1
Emma Bronnert/Kaylee Smith (SL) def. Hubbard/Lucy Joyner (NL) 6-4
Boys
North Laurel 7, South Laurel 2
Singles
No. 1 - Zack Harbach (NL) def. Will Wagers (SL) 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 - Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Josh Collins (SL) 8-6
No. 3 - James Rogers (SL) def. Lucas Ball (NL) 8-5
No. 4 - Trey Walton (NL) def. Daniel Campbell SL) 8-3
No. 5 - Will Walton (NL) def. Lucas Johnson (SL) 8-3
No. 6 - Zaid Salim (NL) def. Keston Kemper (SL) 8-6
Doubles
No. 1 - T. Walton/W. Walton (NL) def. Rogers/D. Campbell (SL) 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 - Harbach/Ball (NL) def. Johnson/Kemper (SL) 8-3
No. 3 - Jacob Parman/Isaac Campbell (SL) def. Jasper Jones/Haani Khan (NL) 8-6
Extra Matches
Jasper Jones (NL) def. Lucas Bargo (SL) 7-5
Luke Brown (SL) def. Derek Vaughn (NL) 7-5
