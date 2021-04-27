LONDON — North Laurel delivered a clean sweep in tennis action against crosstown rival South Laurel on Monday.

The Lady Jaguars cruised to an easy 8-1 victory in match play while the Jaguars picked up a 7-2 win.

“I’m happy with the girls' performance today,” North Laurel coach Bob Smith said. “We stayed focused on an important match and played pretty well over the entire lineup.

“South is young like us, but we do have a little more experience overall,” Smith said about his boys’ team. “They have some young talent and are only going to get better, but I was pleased with our boys in taking care of business.”

Girls

North Laurel 8, South Laurel 1

Singles

No. 1 - Jaron Gray (NL) def. Allie Mitchell (SL) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 - Eva Clark (NL) def. Kenna Kemper (SL) 8-3

No. 3 - Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Kelsea Wilson (SL) 8-2

No. 4 - Lorin Sasser (NL) def. Macie Finley (SL) 8-2

No. 5 - Graycie Chadwell (NL) def. Cierra Durham (SL) 8-3

No. 6 - Molly Hamm (NL) def. Tinnley Bowling (SL) 8-1

Doubles

No. 1 - Clark/McCreary (NL) def. Kemper/Wilson (SL) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 - Finley/Cassie Miles (SL) def. Hamm/Charlotte Griffin (NL) 8-6

No. 3 - Meg Brock/Kelsi Howard (NL) def. Shelby Johnson/Bella Mills (SL) 8-1

Extra Matches

Hayley Collins (NL) def. Carletta Cathers (SL) 6-0

Bree Edwards/Heidi Seeley (NL) def. Ryan Allen/Brooklyn Clontz (SL) 6-2

Rilyn Gray/Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Chastity Snyder/Brandi Clontz (SL) 6-1

Emma Bronnert/Kaylee Smith (SL) def. Hubbard/Lucy Joyner (NL) 6-4

Boys

North Laurel 7, South Laurel 2

Singles

No. 1 - Zack Harbach (NL) def. Will Wagers (SL) 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 - Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Josh Collins (SL) 8-6

No. 3 - James Rogers (SL) def. Lucas Ball (NL) 8-5

No. 4 - Trey Walton (NL) def. Daniel Campbell SL) 8-3

No. 5 - Will Walton (NL) def. Lucas Johnson (SL) 8-3

No. 6 - Zaid Salim (NL) def. Keston Kemper (SL) 8-6

Doubles

No. 1 - T. Walton/W. Walton (NL) def. Rogers/D. Campbell (SL) 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 - Harbach/Ball (NL) def. Johnson/Kemper (SL) 8-3

No. 3 - Jacob Parman/Isaac Campbell (SL) def. Jasper Jones/Haani Khan (NL) 8-6

Extra Matches

Jasper Jones (NL) def. Lucas Bargo (SL) 7-5

Luke Brown (SL) def. Derek Vaughn (NL) 7-5

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you