North Laurel Middle School made a clean sweep of district soccer titles with the Lady Jaguars capturing the district crown with a 2-0 win over Corbin while the Jaguars defeated Corbin, 4-3, to capture the boys’ district championship. | Photos Submitted
Clean Sweep …
