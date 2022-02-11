RICHMOND — South Laurel coach Kyle Yeager said he was more than pleased with his boys and girls swim teams during the Region 9 Swim Meet.
The girls team placed sixth while the boys team turned in a ninth-place effort. Combined, the two teams managed to finish eighth out of 17 teams.
“Overall the team has done well,” Yeager said. “With a team this size, consisting of younger and new swimmers, I am really impressed. Coach John and myself are very proud of them, and we look forward to what will come for our future.
“This year our girls team made school history in our program by outscoring Corbin’s girls team. The girls also defeated North Laurel’s girls. Our girls have made huge strides this year,” he added. “ The boys team, being as small numbered as they are, also has outdone themselves. They rose up during hard times and proved themselves time and time again on relays. They ultimately finished ninth, which with five boys is pretty impressive a the region level.”
Yeager said he was also impressed with his relay teams finishing eighth in many events.
“We came home with several medals for relays and individual events,” he said. “Madison Jones and Jack Vaughn both finished top in their event. Roughly 90 percent of entered events dropped time, some were huge chunks of time. Our roster consisted of 29 total athletes, we took 17 to the region meet — 14 came back to swim the championship meet.
“One thing that is interesting about our swim team this year is that our team was a majority of new swimmers, and most were first time middle school athletes,” Yeager added. “These kids went above and beyond. I asked them to show up and work hard this meet. They went way above that.”
Yeager also wanted to mention the fort of Barbourville’s Taylor Moren. He assists with Barbourville’s swim program.
“Taylor, who is a Barbourville sophomore, placed fifth in the Breast Stroke,” he said. “She, as well as her Barbourville teammate have become super-close to South Laurel’s swim team. The Cardinal swimmers have more or less taken them under their wing. They cheer for her and push her in her events, as she does them. If that isn't true sportsmanship at this level, I don’t know what is.”
