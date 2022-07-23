Hall of Fame coach Roy Bowling received a surprise birthday party Saturday from his former Laurel County High School players along with friends and family. He celebrated his 87th birthday while everyone in attendance also gathered to honor former Laurel County and University of Kentucky great Lisa Collins, who passed early this year.
Coach Roy Bowling receives surprise birthday party from family, former players
